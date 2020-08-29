ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRQR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $262.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.45.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 242.1% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 354,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 251,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 173.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 88,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 86.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

