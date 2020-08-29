ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRQR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $262.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.45.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 242.1% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 354,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 251,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 173.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 88,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 86.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.
