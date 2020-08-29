Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPRT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE EPRT opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,207,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 369,861 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 160,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.