Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

GEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$23.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.45.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$794.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 113.95%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

