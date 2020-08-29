Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $993,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,399 shares in the company, valued at $69,418,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,475,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $2,063,411. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $204.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $212.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.91 and a 200 day moving average of $141.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.