DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Childrens Place in a research report issued on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.45. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Shares of PLCE opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $95.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Childrens Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

