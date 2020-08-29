Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect that First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. First of Long Island posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First of Long Island.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.49%.

FLIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $386.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $69,280. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the second quarter worth $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter worth $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 25.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.