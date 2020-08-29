Wedbush Comments on Express, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Express in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPR. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Express in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Shares of EXPR opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. Express has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Express by 143.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,483,396 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 24.3% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,857,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 557,675 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 294.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 478,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Express by 139.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 417,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

