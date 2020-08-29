Childrens Place Inc to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Childrens Place in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $309.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90. Childrens Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $95.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Childrens Place by 825.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after buying an additional 812,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 967.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 446,634 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 73.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 185,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Earnings History and Estimates for Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Childrens Place Inc
DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Childrens Place Inc
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First of Long Island Corp to Announce $0.45 EPS
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First of Long Island Corp to Announce $0.45 EPS
Wedbush Comments on Express, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings
Wedbush Comments on Express, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings
Childrens Place Inc to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Childrens Place Inc to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Nordstrom, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share
Nordstrom, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Heico Corp’s FY2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Heico Corp’s FY2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report