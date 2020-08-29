Childrens Place Inc to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Childrens Place in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $309.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90. Childrens Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $95.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Childrens Place by 825.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after buying an additional 812,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 967.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 446,634 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 73.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 185,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

