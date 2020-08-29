Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

JWN opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 145.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 403,865 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $696,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

