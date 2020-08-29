Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Heico Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heico in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.84.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Heico had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $386.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Heico from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heico has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.89.

NYSE HEI opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09. Heico has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 50,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $4,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 928,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,818,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $9,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,554,165.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,113 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,626. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Heico during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heico by 19.2% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Heico by 11.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Heico by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

