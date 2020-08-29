Brokers Issue Forecasts for HAYS PLC/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HAYS PLC/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HAYS PLC/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAYPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered HAYS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of HAYS PLC/ADR stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. HAYS PLC/ADR has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

