Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a c rating to a d rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADES. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.
