Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a c rating to a d rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADES. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 98.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 238.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 40,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 46.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 33,261 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

