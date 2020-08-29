Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.35.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $247.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.78. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $254.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 291.52%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after buying an additional 3,333,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after buying an additional 735,213 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $261,928,000 after buying an additional 600,473 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

