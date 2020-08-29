Global Hemp Group (NASDAQ:GHMP) Shares Up 13.5%

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Global Hemp Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP) shares were up 13.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 4,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Global Hemp Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHMP)

Good Hemp, Inc focuses on the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived beverage products in the United States. Its products include Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; and Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors.

