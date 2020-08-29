Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Livewire Ergogenics Inc (OTCMKTS:LVVV) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 512,869 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LVVV)

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc develops and markets consumable energy supplement products primarily in the United States. It offers energy chew products through distributors, as well as directly to consumers through Internet. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Yorba Linda, California.

