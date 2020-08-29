ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.29

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.29 and traded as low as $7.18. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ThyssenKrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.