ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.29

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.29 and traded as low as $7.18. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ThyssenKrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

About ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

