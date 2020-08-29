Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.13

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.13 and traded as low as $35.76. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 14,560,378 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLE. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 291.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 732.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

