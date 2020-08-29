Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.12. Precision Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 244,400 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,902.82% and a negative return on equity of 124.77%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Precision Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Precision Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Precision Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

