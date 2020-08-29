Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $1.35. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 86,514 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 18,986 shares of Socket Mobile stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $72,906.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Dunlap sold 22,560 shares of Socket Mobile stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $86,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,546 shares in the company, valued at $52,152.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

