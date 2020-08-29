Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.03

Chino Commercial Bancorp (CA) (OTCMKTS:CCBC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.03 and traded as low as $9.61. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 1,238 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

