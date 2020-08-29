Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Mountfield Group Plc (LON:MOGP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.81. Mountfield Group shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 200,000 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and a PE ratio of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

About Mountfield Group (LON:MOGP)

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. The company is involved in the design and installation of environmentally controlled data centers; installation of specialist access flooring to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountfield Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountfield Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Livewire Ergogenics Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01
Livewire Ergogenics Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01
ThyssenKrupp Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.29
ThyssenKrupp Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.29
Sophiris Bio Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19
Sophiris Bio Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.13
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.13
Precision Therapeutics Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65
Precision Therapeutics Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65
Socket Mobile Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.38
Socket Mobile Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.38


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report