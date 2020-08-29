GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Shares of GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.01. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

GelTech Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

