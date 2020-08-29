Athena Silver (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Athena Silver shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 68,618 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Athena Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Athena Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for silver. The company's flagship project is the Langtry project that includes 20 patented and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,200 acres located in the central part of the Mojave Desert of southern California.

