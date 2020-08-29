REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

REGI U.S. Inc (OTCMKTS:RGUS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.02. REGI U.S. shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 17,607 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS)

REGI U.S., Inc, through its subsidiary RadMax Technologies, Inc, designs, develops, and builds axial vane type rotary devices for civilian, commercial, and government applications. It offers RadMax compressed gas expander, a positive-displacement gas expander that captures kinetic and pressure-volume energy and converts it to rotational power in compressed gas expansion applications.

