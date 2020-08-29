GETECH Group (LON:GTC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.79

GETECH Group Plc (LON:GTC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.79 and traded as low as $12.03. GETECH Group shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 82,565 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $5.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.79.

GETECH Group (LON:GTC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX (8.22) (($0.11)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) by GBX (11.32) (($0.15)).

Getech Group Plc provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers Globe, a geospatial information product provides paleogeographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of natural resources. It also provides Regional Reports provides depth analysis for exploration areas.

