Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.16. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 57,470 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) had a negative net margin of 27.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States and Canada. It provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime.

