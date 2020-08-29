CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.83

Shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.83 and traded as low as $30.57. CUSHING RENAISS/COM shares last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 13,700 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 23.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the first quarter worth about $170,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM Company Profile (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

