Velan (TSE:VLN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.70

Shares of Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $5.68. Velan shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.70. The stock has a market cap of $120.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05.

About Velan (TSE:VLN)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

