Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.73

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.73 and traded as low as $10.59. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 11,426 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of -0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

In other news, Director Raymond Vanaria acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $57,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,676 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

