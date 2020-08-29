Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.81

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.81 and traded as low as $22.50. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 1,317 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $64.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 15.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.