Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.55

Shares of Foxtons Group PLC (LON:FOXT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.55 and traded as low as $37.00. Foxtons Group shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 167,095 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.08 million and a P/E ratio of -9.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

