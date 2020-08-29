RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.52. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 170,436 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.