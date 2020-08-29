500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.25

500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $3.68. 500.com shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 39,663 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $156.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.62.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 79.51% and a negative net margin of 1,781.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 500.com stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.23% of 500.com worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

