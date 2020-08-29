Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.60

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.60 and traded as low as $9.77. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 5,440 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Q.E.P. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QEPC)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.