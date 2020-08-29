Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.59

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.29. Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments.

