Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.76

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as low as $2.45. Cypress Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 24,814 shares.

CELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cypress Energy Partners from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 75.27% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cypress Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cypress Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cypress Energy Partners by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Cypress Energy Partners by 353.1% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cypress Energy Partners by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cypress Energy Partners by 19.0% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

