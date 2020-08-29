Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.76

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as low as $2.45. Cypress Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 24,814 shares.

CELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cypress Energy Partners from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 75.27% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cypress Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cypress Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cypress Energy Partners by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Cypress Energy Partners by 353.1% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cypress Energy Partners by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cypress Energy Partners by 19.0% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

