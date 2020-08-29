Immedia Group (LON:IME) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.83

Immedia Group PLC (LON:IME) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and traded as high as $24.80. Immedia Group shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 7,209 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28.

Immedia Group Company Profile (LON:IME)

Immedia Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and communication service business through the provision of interactive digital channels products and services using music, radio, and screen-based media primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Production and Operations.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?

