Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.55

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.61. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 56,493 shares traded.

CJ has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$0.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.68.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.85, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 60,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,367,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$697,391.85.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.