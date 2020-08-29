Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.71

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $11.11. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 258,200 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

