Mosman Oil And Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd (LON:MSMN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.20. Mosman Oil And Gas shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 32,269,826 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18.

About Mosman Oil And Gas (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It has core exploration permits in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and three oil and gas producing assets, such as the Arkoma, Strawn, and Welch in the United States.

