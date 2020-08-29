Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Deep Down Inc (OTCMKTS:DPDW) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.43. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Deep Down Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPDW)

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services.

