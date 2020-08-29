Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.52

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and traded as high as $30.36. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 12,400 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Peritus High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?

