Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $172.74

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.74 and traded as high as $202.00. Synairgen shares last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 642,058 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Synairgen in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The company has a market cap of $298.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.26.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

