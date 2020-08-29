Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.07

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and traded as high as $11.30. Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 2,727 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Gulf Marine Services from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.52.

About Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

