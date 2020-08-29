Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $504.48

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $504.48 and traded as high as $519.65. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $519.65, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

