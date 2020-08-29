Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (LON:WKOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $172.80

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:WKOF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.80 and traded as high as $187.00. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $185.00, with a volume of 2,203 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 172.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.93.

About Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (LON:WKOF)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

