Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.41. Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 47,231,735 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $13.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.18.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

