Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.16

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and traded as high as $23.55. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 324 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

