Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Spirent Communications stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

