PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDRDY. HSBC began coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

